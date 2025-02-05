Private school subsidy bill heads to Idaho House floor

House lawmakers will get a chance to debate whether taxpayer money should subsidize private school tuition.

The bill from several members of Republican legislative leaders narrowly passed out of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee Wednesday morning.

It would let families apply for a refundable tax credit up to $5,000 per child or $7,500 for kids with special needs. Families could use that money for education expenses, including tuition, textbooks and transportation costs.

The entire program during its initial year would total $50 million and prioritize families earning less than 300% of the federal poverty level – roughly $94,000 annually for a family of four.

House Majority Leader Jason Monks (R-Meridian), one of the bill’s co-sponsors, said families need more options.

He compared Idaho’s existing school choice landscape to only being able to pick out lunch from the Taco Bell menu.

“And that’s okay. I’m not saying they’re bad. I’m just saying that that’s the choice that you get. I’d like to expand that choice,” said Monks. “Sometimes it’s okay to go to McDonalds or KFC or wherever you like to go.”

Idaho already has several options for parents who want alternative ways to educate their children. Those include charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, homeschooling and open enrollment choices.

Alexis Morgan, president of the Idaho PTA, made that point in opposing it.

“Idaho funds kindergarten at 25% in public schools. This proposes to fund kindergarten in non-public schools at 100%,” Morgan said, noting that’s not fair to families whose district doesn’t offer early childhood programs.

Four people testified in support of the bill, including the Mountain States Policy Center, a conservative think tank, the Catholic Diocese in Boise and Allen Howlett, superintendent of Cole Valley Christian Schools.

Rep. David Cannon (R-Blackfoot), who chairs the committee, said most of the emails sent to lawmakers opposed the measure.

That aligns with Boise State University’s most recent statewide survey, which shows 53% of Idahoans oppose private school subsidies compared to 38% who support them.

The legislation ultimately survived by a single vote, with Rep. Britt Raybould (R-Rexburg) trying to table the bill.

Raybould said she opposed it because of its lack of oversight and because it conflicts with her political philosophy.

“This is redistribution of wealth. This is a government subsidy,” she said.

Others on the committee and public school advocates argue the initial $50 million price tag will balloon out of control in future years, jeopardizing funding for the state’s education budget.

“The public education budget would remain constant, unchanged, whether we pass this legislation or not,” Cannon said.

The bill now goes to the House floor, where it could be considered later this week.

