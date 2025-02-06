Idaho House sends firing squad bill to state senators

Idaho House lawmakers quickly – and relatively quietly – adopted a bill making the firing squad the state’s primary execution method.

If passed by the Senate and signed into law, Idaho would conduct executions using a mechanical firing squad beginning in July 2026.

The proposal’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa), said this change is needed to more efficiently execute death row inmates.

“Due process still takes place, but there will be a lot less appeals issues,” Skaug said.

One of Idaho’s nine death row inmates, Gerald Pizzuto, has been litigating the lethal injection method since he exhausted his criminal appeals in 2002, according to testimony heard earlier this week .

Idaho’s most recent attempts to carry out the death penalty failed.

State officials called off an attempted execution of Thomas Creech, who’s been convicted of murdering five people, in February 2024 when they failed eight times to find a suitable vein to use for the lethal injection .

Last November, Idaho failed to execute Creech again when its supply of drugs expired .

Just two legislators spoke against Skaug’s bill during the brief debate.

Rep. John Gannon (D-Boise) said other states are still carrying out lethal injections just fine. Gannon said he’s also concerned about the cost of building a new facility.

“You can build a gorgeous, gorgeous mansion for $1 million and I don’t know why a firing squad facility is costing so much,” he said.

The Idaho legislature two years ago appropriated $750,000 to build the new execution chamber. Skaug said more money would likely be needed, but that the Idaho Department of Correction could cover the difference within its existing budget.

All nine House Democrats voted against the bill, along with Republicans Lori McCann (R-Lewiston) and Josh Wheeler (R-Ammon).

The bill still needs approval from the state Senate before it could reach Gov. Brad Little’s desk.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio