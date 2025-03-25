In AARP call, Sen. Mike Crapo says Trump will not cut social security, medicaid benefits

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) answered questions from callers Tuesday during a virtual forum hosted by the AARP. Callers expressed concern over the future of social security, VA benefits and public lands, cuts to NIH-funded medical research , the cost of prescription drugs, and the scope of the Department of Governmental Efficiency's authority.

The senator praised the swift actions of the Trump administration in its first few months in office, pointing to defense spending, border measures and the restoration of offshore drilling.

“The big picture of what's going on in Washington is quite incredible. In just a few short weeks, the Trump administration has taken, I think, great strides to correct our course from the last four years,” he said, before taking callers’ questions.

Many, who identified themselves as retired, said they were worried about social entitlements. Crapo repeatedly said Trump made it clear he would not approve a budget from the house or senate that slashed benefits.

“President Trump has made it absolutely clear that he will not support or allow any reduction to benefits for Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid,” he said. Crapo added he did not know how the debate would play out at the state level.

“My Democrat colleague Ron Wyden and I have issued a bipartisan agreement that we think will make it into law soon, which will stabilize our clinic payment systems, increase access to telehealth care, and prevent and treat chronic diseases much more aggressively,” Crapo said.

Wyden is Democratic U.S. Senator of Oregon.

He also said he shared a caller’s concern over recent federal funding cuts to the National Health Institute, capping overhead expenditures at 15%.

“It is actually discouraging a significant amount of very critical biomedical research that is going on, “ the senator said.

Crapo also fielded several questions on the recent mass firing of federal workers, including in the forest service .

“With regard to its staff being slashed, I will check into that. But bottom line is we are dealing with personnel issues across the government right now,” he explained. “As I've said with regard to a number of the other questions that were asked, I'm not sure I agree that every personnel decision that has been made in the last little while was appropriate.”

One caller said firing at the Veterans Affairs Department caused delays in receiving services.

“I believe when so many probationary employees were essentially fired or taken off the employment rolls that a lot of unintended consequences occurred there,” Crapo said. “I think we are in a position now where we need to go back and make sure that we address those unintended consequences.”

The senator did not offer specifics on how he would address issues brought up by callers, but said he would look into them.