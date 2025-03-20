-
Washington, D.C., police were in an awkward position during this week's standoff between the U.S. Institute of Peace and DOGE staffers, who sought access to the building to install a new president.
Keith E. Sonderling is the new acting head of The Institute of Museum and Library Services, the main source of federal funding for libraries and museums across the country. President Trump issued an executive order last week saying he aims to close the agency.
DOGE says its busy at work at both the Pentagon and the Department of Veteran's Affairs. But at this point, it's not entirely clear what that means.
DOGE has a mandate from both President Trump and Elon Musk to make federal agencies more efficient and transparent. But who is making sure DOGE is efficient and transparent?
With the busy season at many national parks imminent, park advocates and gateway communities are worried visitors and park-related economies will suffer.
Staffers of the Department of Government Efficiency resigned in protest saying they won't use their skills to dismantle government services. One woman shares the reasons why she took this step.
Billionaire Elon Musk is helping the Trump administration orchestrate mass firings of federal workers, a tactic he's used in his business career. He's up against different realities in the government.
The Department of Government Efficiency, has focused in on the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. What could DOGE's efforts mean to the tens of millions of Americans who rely on them?
President Trump said the entity would focus on cutting government waste and slashing federal regulations, and he put tech billionaire and adviser Elon Musk in charge.
The leaders of the so-called "Department of Government Efficiency" are calling for large-scale layoffs of federal workers and the elimination of some federal agencies during Trump's second term.