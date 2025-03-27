Idaho lawmakers float 'embryo adoption' tax break

Idaho lawmakers are considering giving people a tax break on certain costs related to in vitro fertilization, though it won’t happen this year.

The proposed deduction would apply to legal and medical expenses related to so-called “embryo adoptions.”

“Those donated embryos are the results of other families that have gone through the IVF process and, in the end, they have extra embryos and they want to put them out there for adoption,” said one of the bill’s sponsors, Rep. Brooke Green (D-Boise)

Multiple embryos are typically produced during each cycle of in vitro fertilization, but not all of them get used.

That tax break would be capped at $10,000 and would only be available if the embryo results in a live birth.

“This sends a much needed message about the importance of families and that we are looking for avenues to help send out the message that we want to help families grow on their own terms,” said Rep. Britt Raybould (R-Rexburg).

A House committee voted to introduce the bill Thursday morning to discuss the issue further over the next year.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio