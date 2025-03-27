© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

Idaho lawmakers float 'embryo adoption' tax break

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published March 27, 2025 at 2:03 PM MDT
A hand grasps a dish with several dots under a microscope.
Michael Wyke
/
AP
Lab staff prepare small petri dishes, each holding several 1-7 day old embryos at the Aspire Houston Fertility Institute in vitro fertilization lab Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Idaho lawmakers are considering giving people a tax break on certain costs related to in vitro fertilization, though it won’t happen this year.

The proposed deduction would apply to legal and medical expenses related to so-called “embryo adoptions.”

“Those donated embryos are the results of other families that have gone through the IVF process and, in the end, they have extra embryos and they want to put them out there for adoption,” said one of the bill’s sponsors, Rep. Brooke Green (D-Boise)

Multiple embryos are typically produced during each cycle of in vitro fertilization, but not all of them get used.

That tax break would be capped at $10,000 and would only be available if the embryo results in a live birth.

“This sends a much needed message about the importance of families and that we are looking for avenues to help send out the message that we want to help families grow on their own terms,” said Rep. Britt Raybould (R-Rexburg).

A House committee voted to introduce the bill Thursday morning to discuss the issue further over the next year.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government 2025 Legislative SessionIVF
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate