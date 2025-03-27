-
Idaho lawmakers are considering giving people a tax break on certain costs related to in vitro fertilization, though it won’t happen this year.
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Jason Pootoolal, president of Save the Giraffes, about using in vitro fertilization for wild giraffes to save the species from extinction.
For years, Republicans pushed "life at conception." IVF is complicating that message as GOP lawmakers struggle to agree on a path forward.
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with bioethicist Judith Daar about the legal and ethical implications of the Alabama Supreme Court's decision that embryos can be considered children under state law.
Scientists believe they may have a solution to infertility in critically endangered northern white rhinos.
In Poland, in-vitro fertilization programs were among those hardest hit when the populist Law and Justice Party took charge in late 2015.
The process would use genetic material from three people to avoid serious genetic diseases. Weekend Edition Sunday host Rachel Martin talks with journalist Jessica Griggs about the procedure.
The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Robert G. Edwards for the development of human in vitro fertilization therapy. His work led to the first "test-tube baby" in England in 1978, and opened a new field of medicine devoted to the treatment of infertility.