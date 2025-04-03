© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

Idaho legislature votes to make ivermectin available without a prescription

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published April 3, 2025 at 3:24 PM MDT
Updated April 3, 2025 at 6:53 PM MDT
A syringe resting atop its product packaging featuring an image of a horse prancing in the sun.
Ted S. Warren
/
AP
A syringe of of ivermectin — a drug used to kill worms and other parasites — intended for use in horses only, rests on the box it was packaged in, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Olympia, Wash. Health experts and medical groups are pushing to stamp out the growing use of the parasite drug to treat COVID-19, warning that it can cause harmful side effects and that there's little evidence it helps.

State lawmakers want Idahoans to be able to buy the anti-parasitic drug, ivermectin, over the counter without a prescription and without consultation from a doctor.

Pharmacists could choose whether or not to dispense the medication under the proposal.

Senate Bill 1211 would require the drug to be offered in doses appropriate for humans. Ivermectin is commonly used to treat parasites in horses, along with other diseases in foreign countries.

Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld (R-Twin Falls) said she’s taken the drug for years ever since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I still, to this day, if I get a cold I take ivermectin,” Zuiderveld said.

COVID-19 skeptics often cited the drug as both a treatment and preventative medication for the virus during the pandemic.

The vast consensus of medical doctors is that there’s no evidence ivermectin is effective at treating COVID-19.

Opponents point to the fact the drug has not received approval from the FDA for such treatments.

“By doing what we’re about to do without data, facts or science that support what we’re about to do if we pass this bill, we’re going to put people at risk who don’t realize they’re being put at risk,” said Assistant Senate Democratic Leader James Ruchti (D-Pocatello).

Poison control centers and hospital emergency departments saw an uptick in calls and visits from people who took too much of the drug during the pandemic.

“The reason why we had over dosage was totalitarian portions of governments throughout the Republic restricted human ivermectin and pulled that away from the population,” said Sen. Joshua Kohl (R-Twin Falls), noting that wouldn’t happen with over the counter drugs.

Despite the potential issues, Sen. Carl Bjerke (R-Coeur d’Alene) said the decision to take the drug should be up to individuals.

“I’m willing to throw caution to the wind, so to speak – give myself an opportunity and the constituents I serve the opportunity to look after their own health,” Bjerke said.

The House passed the bill nearly unanimously Wednesday afternoon.

Assistant Democratic Leader Steve Berch (D-Boise) was the lone no vote.

Berch said the decision to allow a drug to be dispensed over the counter should be made by professionals, not a legislature where none of its members are physicians or pharmacists.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a similar bill into law late last month, with several other state legislatures considering the same idea.

Gov. Brad Little will have five days from when it reaches his desk to sign, veto or let the bill pass into law without his signature.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government 2025 Legislative SessionIvermectinCOVID-19
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate