State senators want Idahoans to be able to buy the anti-parasitic drug, ivermectin, over the counter without a prescription and without consultation from a doctor.
An anti-vaccine group known for spreading medical disinformation is writing prescriptions for unproven COVID-19 treatments, with the help of a doctor whose medical license was revoked in Alabama.
Hospitals and doctors are facing more demands for ivermectin as a Covid-19 treatment, despite no proof it works. In some Republican-dominated states, lawmakers and attorney generals are weighing in.
Hospitals are facing more demands for the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat Covid-19 — despite no proof it works. Elected officials are stepping in to help patients.
Ivermectin is a medication that's been around for decades, and it's been a miracle drug — against parasites. But now, ivermectin is the latest drug caught up in a COVID-19 controversy.
Scientists are still studying whether the deworming medicine could have any effect on COVID-19. But the frenzy over the drug has far more to do with politics than science. Here's how that happened.
Following his diagnosis, the 54-year-old host of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast said he "immediately threw the kitchen sink at it." That included a cocktail of unproven treatments.
Ivermectin has not been recommended by the FDA.