Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, which has metastasized to the bone, according to a statement from his personal office.

Biden was seen for further tests last week after a finding of a prostate nodule.

The cancer has a Gleason score of 9, representing a more aggressive case. (Gleason scores combine how many cancerous cells are seen in a needle-biopsy tissue sample, and how aggressive the cells appear to be.)

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," according to the statement, which says Biden and his family are reviewing treatment options.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

