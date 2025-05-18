© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer

By Luke Garrett
Published May 18, 2025 at 2:56 PM MDT
Former President Joe Biden speaks at Joint Base Andrews.
Samuel Corum
/
Getty Images
Former President Joe Biden speaks at Joint Base Andrews.

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, which has metastasized to the bone, according to a statement from his personal office.

Biden was seen for further tests last week after a finding of a prostate nodule.

The cancer has a Gleason score of 9, representing a more aggressive case. (Gleason scores combine how many cancerous cells are seen in a needle-biopsy tissue sample, and how aggressive the cells appear to be.)

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," according to the statement, which says Biden and his family are reviewing treatment options.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Politics & Government NPR News Joe Biden
Luke Garrett
Luke Garrett is an Elections Associate Producer at NPR News.

