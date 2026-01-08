Running towards the flames: Inside the Community Brigade of the Palisades Fire

It was one year ago when two of the most destructive fires in California history broke out in Los Angeles County; 31 people died and tens of thousands of homes were destroyed.

But as many ran for their lives, another group of people were running towards the fire: the Community Brigade.

So how did they do it? That’s the story of a new podcast called "The Palisades Fire," where reporter and host Adriana Cargill looks at a group of misfit surfers who created the "Community Brigade Pilot Program," where everyday people train and work with professional firefighters to change how communities live with wildfire.

Cargill came on the show more than two years ago to talk about her Sandcastles podcast, where she introduced us to the brigade. Now she’s back to talk about how the Palisades Fire gave those surfers their first big test.