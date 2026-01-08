© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Running towards the flames: Inside the Community Brigade of the Palisades Fire

By Samantha Wright
Published January 8, 2026 at 2:25 PM MST
The Palisades Fire coming down Las Flores Canyon headed to the ocean at 11:33pm on January 7, 2025.
1 of 5  — Palisades Fire Podcast
The Palisades Fire coming down Las Flores Canyon headed to the ocean at 11:33pm on January 7, 2025.
Keegan Gibbs
A home burns in the Palisades Fire on January 7, 2025.
2 of 5  — Palisades Fire Podcast
A home burns in the Palisades Fire on January 7, 2025.
Connor Nelson / Connor Nelson
Seventy-five precent of the Pacific Palisades Neighborhood was destroyed in the Palisades Fire.
3 of 5  — Palisades Fire Podcast
Seventy-five precent of the Pacific Palisades Neighborhood was destroyed in the Palisades Fire.
Connor Nelson
Community brigade members watch the Palisades Fire advance on Jan 7, 2025 near Las Flores Canyon.
4 of 5  — Palisades Fire Podcast
Community brigade members watch the Palisades Fire advance on Jan 7, 2025 near Las Flores Canyon.
Keegan Gibbs
Community Brigade Co-founder Tyler Hauptman on Jan 10, 2025, 3 days after the Palisades Fire Started in Topanga State Park.
5 of 5  — Palisades Fire Podcast
Community Brigade Co-founder Tyler Hauptman on Jan 10, 2025, 3 days after the Palisades Fire Started in Topanga State Park.
Keegan Gibbs

It was one year ago when two of the most destructive fires in California history broke out in Los Angeles County; 31 people died and tens of thousands of homes were destroyed.

But as many ran for their lives, another group of people were running towards the fire: the Community Brigade.

So how did they do it? That’s the story of a new podcast called "The Palisades Fire," where reporter and host Adriana Cargill looks at a group of misfit surfers who created the "Community Brigade Pilot Program," where everyday people train and work with professional firefighters to change how communities live with wildfire.

Cargill came on the show more than two years ago to talk about her Sandcastles podcast, where she introduced us to the brigade. Now she’s back to talk about how the Palisades Fire gave those surfers their first big test.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

