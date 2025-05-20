© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho legislature digs into state housing crisis

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published May 20, 2025 at 5:04 AM MDT
Idaho lawmakers are taking the rest of the year to study the state’s housing affordability crisis – and what can be done to stem its effects on residents.

The Land Use and Housing Study Committee kicked off its first meeting last week with the most recent data from Idaho Realtors.

On average, the number of homes for sale in Idaho is half of what could be considered a balanced market, according to the industry group.

Max Pond, Idaho Realtors’ lobbyist, said that housing inventory leads to higher costs. Pond said even the cheapest starter homes are unattainable for the average Idahoan.

“It would cost that potential homeowner over $426,000, a monthly payment of over $2,500 and an income of over $100,000,” he said.

Last month, the real estate broker Redfin reported the median home price in Idaho was just shy of $475,000, or about $40,000 higher than the national average.

Sandpoint Mayor Jeremy Grimm, who sits on the committee, said cities could help developers by identifying land with enough sewer and water capacity and making that information readily available.

He said another problem facing local governments is anti-growth advocates can currently stall projects with impunity.

“Maybe there’s a way to ensure that anyone making an appeal or reconsideration has to bear some of the costs, either through a bond or potentially being liable for damages,” Grimm said.

Other early ideas floated include standardizing requirements for accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, and increasing infrastructure grants available to cities and counties.

The committee will work through the rest of the year and recommend potential legislation by the time lawmakers return to Boise next January.

James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio.
