Idaho’s new Government Efficiency committee launches

Idaho’s new Government Efficiency committee, formed by GOP legislative leadership in April, met for the first time Friday.

“They put forward three broad areas of focus, which is looking at agencies and divisions and departments for reduction, consolidation or elimination. Second, looking at state employees or efficiencies and other things. And third, looking at state travel," said Co-chair Rep. Jeff Elhers (R-Meridian).

Elhers also announced the launch of a website for the public to give input or report government waste. Submissions have the option to be anonymous.

“We hope to take the best ideas and implement them. We intend to work hard as a committee and get results,” Elhers added.

Committee member Rep. Heather Scott (R-Blanchard) said she wanted to make sure all concerns from the public would get a follow-up.

“I don't want that to slip through the cracks because we're we're focusing on how many employees we're going to get rid of or consolidate or what what have you,” she said.

Presenter Amy Fecher shared her experience as the former head of a similar initiative started in Arkansas in 2015. She did not have data on how much money it saved the state.

“I would encourage you to put something into it where you know, where you can track savings. That was something that in the first few years we were not successful,” Fecher said.

Members also requested more data about state agencies’ operations to come up with an action plan for the committee.