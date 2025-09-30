© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

Idaho DOGE task force eyes agency consolidation, elimination

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published September 30, 2025 at 12:16 PM MDT
A stone dome with a golden eagle perched on top.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
A view of the Idaho Capitol dome at sunrise.

The usefulness of nearly 50 state commissions, councils and divisions is being questioned by Idaho’s government efficiency, or DOGE, task force.

The list includes some larger entities, such as the Division of Veterans Services, Idaho Public Television and the Idaho Commission for Libraries. It also names smaller branches, like the Medal of Honor Commission and the Idaho Horse Board.

Rep. Jeff Ehlers (R-Meridian), the co-chair of the task force, said he created the list to start a conversation.

“Some of them have outgrown their useful life or maybe they’re no longer serving a beneficial purpose to the government and the citizens of Idaho,” Ehlers said.

“I look for [if there is going to be] real cost savings and not just pushing paper around. I also look for if the government is going to do something that’s their proper role, let’s do it efficiently,” he said.

The Idaho state government includes more than 200 separate offices, councils and other entities.

House Assistant Majority Leader Josh Tanner (R-Eagle), who supports cutting what he sees as wasteful spending, agreed. However, Tanner said, the task force needs to closely review each of these proposals.

“Sometimes, moving some of these — because I’ve looked at them and I get down to it and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I’m actually going to save any money.’ Sometimes with some of them I’ve got through and I’m like, ‘Honestly, I think this might end up being a cost increase, not a cost decrease,’” Tanner said.

Ehlers said the state could also save money by consolidating similar agencies, like merging the Departments of Finance and Insurance.

The task force will meet through the end of the year before making formal proposals to the legislature when lawmakers return in January.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government 2025 Legislative SessionDepartment of Government Efficiency
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate