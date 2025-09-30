Idaho DOGE task force eyes agency consolidation, elimination

The usefulness of nearly 50 state commissions, councils and divisions is being questioned by Idaho’s government efficiency, or DOGE, task force.

The list includes some larger entities , such as the Division of Veterans Services, Idaho Public Television and the Idaho Commission for Libraries. It also names smaller branches, like the Medal of Honor Commission and the Idaho Horse Board.

Rep. Jeff Ehlers (R-Meridian), the co-chair of the task force, said he created the list to start a conversation.

“Some of them have outgrown their useful life or maybe they’re no longer serving a beneficial purpose to the government and the citizens of Idaho,” Ehlers said.

“I look for [if there is going to be] real cost savings and not just pushing paper around. I also look for if the government is going to do something that’s their proper role, let’s do it efficiently,” he said.

The Idaho state government includes more than 200 separate offices, councils and other entities.

House Assistant Majority Leader Josh Tanner (R-Eagle), who supports cutting what he sees as wasteful spending, agreed. However, Tanner said, the task force needs to closely review each of these proposals.

“Sometimes, moving some of these — because I’ve looked at them and I get down to it and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I’m actually going to save any money.’ Sometimes with some of them I’ve got through and I’m like, ‘Honestly, I think this might end up being a cost increase, not a cost decrease,’” Tanner said.

Ehlers said the state could also save money by consolidating similar agencies, like merging the Departments of Finance and Insurance.

The task force will meet through the end of the year before making formal proposals to the legislature when lawmakers return in January.

