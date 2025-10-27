City of Boise to consider two new land acquisitions

The Boise City Council is considering acquiring two new pieces of land for the city’s mission to invest in “parks, pathways and open space”.

One of the proposed properties is a small lot in a neighborhood in southwest Boise. If approved, the 0.19 acre piece of land would become a “pocket park”.

The idea was first brought to the city by a resident of the neighborhood. When Wanda Firman learned that the current owner, Veolia Water, was looking to sell the land, she started a petition to turn it into a public park.

"I submitted the signatures to the city, and I submitted it to the realtor who was representing Veolia," Firman said. And I don't know what happened there. It was magic."

Boise State Public Radio Wanda Firman with her petition

In addition to submitting the petition to the city, Firman brought the idea to a city council town hall. Council Member Kathy Corless represents Firman’s district and said the proposal was a breath of fresh air.

"They brought this to my attention that there's a piece of property that's for sale and they think it'd be a great area for a park," Corless said. "So to me, that's the connection we're absolutely looking for, meeting with our constituents, having new ideas, and then turning that into action.”

The area is a former water well site. Veolia has agreed to transfer the property to the city in exchange for developing a drinking water well in Manitou Park.

The other parcel of land officials will consider is the donation of 44 acres of land near Table Rock Reserve. This land was donated by the local Satz family and would serve as a city-managed recreation space in the foothills.

Four city council members were a part of this Friday's announcement, including Council President Pro Tem Meredith Stead.

"Any time we have the opportunity to approve land acquisitions for parks and open space, it's one of the easiest decisions that we get to make and also the most rewarding when we have the opportunity to preserve land for the community," Stead said.

The Boise City Council will vote on the approval of both land transfers during Tuesday’s council meeting.