Boise Airport starts food drive for federal workers impacted by shutdown, SNAP benefit delays

The Boise Airport is organizing a community food drive to help federal employees and airport staff impacted by the shutdown and SNAP food benefit delays .

Speaking near the security line Monday afternoon, Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said the airport would be placing collection bins near its entrances for community members to drop off non-perishable donations.

“We will not be doing income checks or anything like this,” she said. “This is strictly based on employee need and if they need something, we want to be able to provide it.”

Federal workers, like traffic controllers, TSA and security staff, as well as employees of the National Interagency Fire Center headquartered in Boise, have not received full paychecks since the last week of September.

Speaking after Hupp’s announcement, TSA worker and Idaho Vice President of AFGE Local 1129 Cameron Cochems said the strain of paying bills is hitting employee morale.

“I have to work a ten hour shift. I don't get paid for it,” he said.” We have a lot of people that are doing a lot of overtime, aren't getting paid for it. But it's made me realize, you know, like, after all this is over, I definitely want to volunteer and help my community.”

“I don't want to be a charity case, but when you don't know when your next paycheck is going to be, it's pretty stressful,” he added, saying the shutdown has made him realize how close to poverty anyone can be.

“I think it's embarrassing that federal employees in the richest country in the world have to go to food banks, have to get food from their family members, have to borrow cars, have to forego paying their mortgage or rent or anything like that,” he said. “And I hope we all take a look at this and and learn from this.”

The federal shutdown is entering its 5th week. The White House said Monday it will start paying SNAP benefits again from a contingency fund . NPR reports the payments will be delayed and half what they usually are .

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the airport will also have a curbside drop off event.