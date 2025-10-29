Tens of thousands in Idaho face uncertainty as food stamps funding run dry

As the government shutdown continues, more than 130,000 Idahoans will see their food stamps run out on Nov. 1. Uncertainty remains as officials share very little information on what comes next for people who rely on SNAP benefits.

In August, the average food stamp recipient in Idaho received $179 per month. Bannock, Lewis and Shoshone counties have the highest percentage of SNAP recipients in the state, each with over 10% of residents on assistance.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said they didn’t receive guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on what to expect when and if benefits are reinstated. It’s unclear if food stamps will be paid retroactively if scheduled payments are missed.

Recipients who have not used all of their benefits from previous months will not lose those, as they will continue to roll over.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare / June 2025 report

In a highly partisan message on their website, the USDA blamed democrats for the program running out of funds.

In a statement, Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea called out both local politicians and the Trump administration.

“The Trump regime is more focused on ballrooms and billionaires than on making sure Idaho families can put food on the table. His decision to withhold food assistance rather than access $6 billion available in contingency funds is cruel,” she wrote. “It will hurt children, veterans, seniors, Idahoans with disabilities, and countless working families.”

Republican Representatives Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher did not respond to requests for comment by publication time.