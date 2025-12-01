Abortion rights initiative raises more than $385,000 so far

The group behind Idaho’s abortion rights initiative has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars from wealthy donors this past year.

Campaign finance data show Idahoans United for Women and Families has collected more than $385,000 in 2025 so far.

That total only factors in donations of $1,000 or more, which Idaho law requires to be reported within 48 hours of receipt.

Organizers don’t have to report their full financial results until Jan. 10 next year, though they said those smaller donations are substantial.

The vast majority of currently reported contributions are from Idaho residents.

“I think a lot of folks who are donating, contributing, volunteering, rowing this boat with us, [are] convinced that the only way we get this done is ourselves,” said Melanie Folwell, executive director for Idahoans United.

Under the initiative, lawmakers could not restrict abortion access before the point of fetal viability. It would also protect access to birth control and fertility treatments, like IVF.

Abortion access in Idaho, like many states, was quickly upended after the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health .

Currently, doctors can only perform an abortion in the state in cases of rape, incest and if the life of the mother is threatened.

Since 2022 , seven conservative or purple states have passed abortion rights initiatives or rejected measures to restrict access.

“In a lot of quite red states across the country they have voted, on the same night that they will vote for very conservative candidates, they’ll also vote for a restoration of abortion access or expansion,” Folwell said.

That, she said, gives her hope that Idaho could join them.

As of mid-November, Idahoans United said it’s collected more than 50,000 signatures to qualify the issue for the ballot.

State law requires campaigners to get about 70,000 signatures spread across 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts to put an issue before voters.

The group has until next spring to meet that threshold.

