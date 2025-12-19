© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: December 19, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published December 19, 2025 at 1:22 PM MST
A look inside the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee hearing room.
A look inside the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee hearing room.

The head of Idaho’s Finance Committee is stepping down, the Gem State could become the nation's sole source of military antimony and while some in the cattle industry are seeing record profits, others are feeling the pressure of inflation.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

