Idaho State Board of Ed approves first step in new Boise area medical school

State education leaders Wednesday signed off on an initial plan to jump start a new medical school program in the Treasure Valley.

The plan approved by the Idaho State Board of Education allows the University of Idaho to partner with the University of Utah for the program.

However, they’re just the first steps. Final approval and, importantly, funding, would have to go through the Idaho legislature.

“The agreement before you today with the University of Utah positions us to be ready, though, on day one should approval be granted,” said Sunny Wallace, U of I’s chief of staff.

Wallace said the school will spend $600,000 over the next two years to help develop curriculum and cover other administrative costs while lawmakers debate the issue.

The final $300,000 payment wouldn’t be due until after a progress assessment in Sept. 2026.

“Just doing so allows both the working group and the legislature to see that tangible, incremental steps are in place that could ultimately lead to a full, definitive master agreement with the University of Utah,” she said.

State board members offered little comment on the plan, which is one of several potential solutions under consideration by a legislative working group to help solve Idaho’s worst-in-the-nation physician shortage.

U of I officials said in October that a partnership with University of Utah could eventually train 30 medical students annually beginning in 2028.

The proposal would still retain the university’s relationship with the University of Washington and the WWAMI program, which would continue to be based in Moscow.

Cost estimates for standing up such a medical school in the Treasure Valley total $11.5 million initially, with $8 million ongoing annually.

Meanwhile, Idaho State University is exploring purchasing the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine in Meridian. Acquisition talks are still in preliminary stages and could take a couple of years to finalize.

The legislative working group is expected to issue its final recommendations to state lawmakers on Friday.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio