Rep. Wendy Horman, state budget chair, to resign for D.C. job

The Idaho Legislature will need a new budget committee co-chair.

Rep. Wendy Horman (R-Idaho Falls) announced her resignation Friday and will soon serve as the Director of the Office of Child Care in the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C.

Horman will work under a former Idahoan – Gov. Brad Little’s former budget director, Alex Adams – who now works as the Assistant Secretary for Family Support at the agency.

“Serving in the Idaho Legislature has been the privilege of a lifetime,” she said in a statement. “As I transition to this new role in the Trump administration, I will carry with me the values and lessons learned from serving the people of Idaho.”

Horman was in the middle of her seventh term in the Idaho House and has served as the influential chair of the state’s budget committee since 2023.

“I first ran for elected office because I want every child to have the opportunity for an excellent education. This is an opportunity to continue that work,” she said in a statement.

Horman began her work in politics by first winning a seat on the Bonneville School Board of Trustees in 2002. She served in that position until 2013 when she was first elected to the state legislature.

Her resignation from her state representative seat takes effect Jan. 5, 2026, and she expects to start in her new position later that month.

Local Republican Party officials in her district will then have to nominate three candidates whom Gov. Little will decide between to fill her position until next year’s general election.

