Gov. De Santis in Idaho to promote constitutional amendment to balance federal budget

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Boise Thursday to push for a proposed amendment to the U.S. constitution that would mandate balancing the federal budget.

Speaking at the Idaho Capitol, DeSantis said the amendment could be done through a Constitutional Convention of States, which has never been called before.

“You're not going to see this turnaround unless you have some constitutional constraints on the ability of Congress to drive us deeper into debt and effectively to end up bankrupting the country,” he said.

So far, 28 states have certified the resolution. Any amendment to the Constitution requires ratification from 38 of 50, or three quarters of the states. DeSantis said this may not be necessary if more states join the resolution.

"As you get to 31, 32, 33 states, the momentum will be very, very strong,” he said.

“Once you start to get that momentum, Congress sees the writing on the wall, and then they will usually write an amendment and propose that for ratification,” DeSantis added.

Idaho’s state constitution already requires a balanced budget where spending cannot exceed revenue. DeSantis promoted this same resolution last year.