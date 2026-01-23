© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Gov. De Santis in Idaho to promote constitutional amendment to balance federal budget

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published January 23, 2026 at 5:01 AM MST
Governor De Santis speaking in front of a podium. Behind him the Idaho State flag and US flag, to his right Senate President Pro Tempore Kelly Anthon.
Official Ron DeSantis X account
Florida Governor visited Idaho for the second year in a row to promote a Constitutional Convention of States to mandate a balanced federal budget.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Boise Thursday to push for a proposed amendment to the U.S. constitution that would mandate balancing the federal budget.

Speaking at the Idaho Capitol, DeSantis said the amendment could be done through a Constitutional Convention of States, which has never been called before.

“You're not going to see this turnaround unless you have some constitutional constraints on the ability of Congress to drive us deeper into debt and effectively to end up bankrupting the country,” he said.

So far, 28 states have certified the resolution. Any amendment to the Constitution requires ratification from 38 of 50, or three quarters of the states. DeSantis said this may not be necessary if more states join the resolution.

"As you get to 31, 32, 33 states, the momentum will be very, very strong,” he said.

“Once you start to get that momentum, Congress sees the writing on the wall, and then they will usually write an amendment and propose that for ratification,” DeSantis added.

Idaho’s state constitution already requires a balanced budget where spending cannot exceed revenue. DeSantis promoted this same resolution last year.
Politics & Government BudgetConstitutional Convention
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
