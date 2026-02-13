Idaho House clears the way for fewer short-term rental rules

Owners of short-term rentals in Idaho could get a break from certain regulations under a bill that cleared the House Thursday morning.

House Bill 583 builds on an existing law that prevents cities and counties from banning property owners from renting their homes through services like Airbnb and VRBO.

“We’ve seen throughout our state that certain cities regulate short-term rentals so significantly that they effectively ban them,” said Rep. Jordan Redman (R-Coeur d’Alene), who sponsors the bill.

Any restrictions imposed by cities or counties must also apply to single-family homes or a similar type of dwelling used for the short-term rental.

That includes requiring extra fire protection measures, additional inspections or more parking spaces.

They could, however, require all sleeping areas be equipped with a smoke detector, escape ladders for multi-story buildings, as well as a fire extinguisher and carbon monoxide detector on each floor.

“We’ve regulated ourself to death,” said Rep. Dale Hawkins (R-Fernwood). “This is a simple issue of private property rights. Let people who own their land do what they would like.”

The bill passed by a comfortable margin: 54-16.

Critics, like Rep. Britt Raybould (R-Rexburg), said the bill is tipped too far in favor of the business owners.

Neighbors of these rentals, Raybould said, will be burdened with the oversight of guests who don’t follow the law.

“So, in essence, we are relying on citizens to be the ones that are enforcing the law, reporting these individuals to their respective cities or counties to ensure that the law is being followed,” she said.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

That body has its own competing bill, Senate Bill 1263 , which offers cities and counties more leeway in regulating short-term rentals.

