Idaho Senate leaders move to criminalize church protests

Senate Republican leaders want to explicitly criminalize protests or outside disruptions to church services in Idaho.

Senate Bill 1296 comes after demonstrators in Minnesota last month crashed services at a church, where the pastor headed the local Immigration and Customs Enforcement office. Three of the protesters were arrested .

Senate Pro Tem Kelly Anthon (R-Rupert) said free speech rights don’t trump the freedom to worship.

“So when we see folks storm churches during religious services and say that they are using their First Amendment rights to keep people from worshiping, I cry foul,” Anthon said.

The first violation would be a misdemeanor under the bill punishable by up to six months in jail and a minimum fine of $500. A second offense committed within five years would be a felony.

Sen. James Ruchti (D-Pocatello) said courts have placed several restrictions on free speech rights over the years.

“The freedom to worship is given broad, broad protections to ensure that people can take advantage of that First Amendment right. So, I think it is appropriate that it is treated separately from other concerns about free speech,” Ruchti said.

The measure passed unanimously out of the Senate State Affairs Committee Wednesday.

House lawmakers have drafted their own version of the bill, which would classify the disruptions as disturbing the peace. The punishment would be a misdemeanor.

State senators could take up their version later this week.

