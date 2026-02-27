JFAC, for a second time, rejects National Guard tuition funding

For a second time in a week , Idaho’s budget committee rejected funding a tuition benefit for state National Guard members.

The tuition assistance program gives eligible Idaho National Guard members $8,000 a year toward their studies at state universities and certain vocational programs.

Sen. Codi Galloway (R-Boise) said the benefit’s $190,000 budget is better spent helping the needy who have nowhere else to turn or government duties that can’t be accomplished by the private sector, like the Attorney General’s child exploitation division.

“While it would be nice to pass this on to the service members who have done so much for our country, it’s not necessary when I have to weigh it against some of the other priorities we have to make,” Galloway said.

She proposed striking the funding entirely, which she said would only affect new National Guard members who aren’t already enrolled in the program.

Those who are currently receiving the benefit would’ve received about $500 less than they were promised under her proposal.

“I recognize that there are many other places that this gap can be made up through scholarships, private industry,” said Galloway. “These are working professionals.”

Sen. Jim Woodward (R-Sagle) said he was “sad” to hear her logic.

Instead, Woodward said the legislature should cut its own budget to make up the difference.

“[Cutting the legislative budget] would easily fund the education of our military members. So, I think it’s time we start working towards that,” he said.

Rep. James Petzke (R-Meridian) said Idaho’s total compensation for its National Guard members is “at the bottom” of the country compared to other states. Slashing this benefit, Petzke said, would only compound the issue.

“If the comparison is really going to be between this and the attorney general’s office, I’d point out the attorney general’s office is filled with very highly paid lawyers who could probably more easily absorb a pay cut than our service members,” he said.

Neither Galloway’s proposal to defund the program, nor one to restore the program passed the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee Friday.

JFAC co-chair, Rep. Josh Tanner (R-Eagle), said he’ll “try” to bring the issue back before the committee later this session.

