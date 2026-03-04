Idaho House committee kills anti-student protest bill

An effort to curb public school students from attending political rallies during the school day died in committee Wednesday.

House Bill 794 would’ve barred parents from excusing their children from school to go to such protests. Instead, they would’ve received an unexcused absence, which could’ve prevented students from receiving class credit.

The measure would’ve also required school districts to track these unexcused absences and report them to the state.

“While we recognize the First Amendment right to protest and to use political speech by all students, it’s a waste of taxpayer money for students to lose their classrooms to do so,” said Rep. Steven Tanner (R-Nampa), who sponsored the legislation.

Tanner said students are free to protest during their free time.

Rep. Clint Hostetler (R-Twin Falls) agreed.

“When we have large groups of children walking out to protest, many times probably for what they don’t understand or what they’ve been told without critical thinking itself, there’s some big issues there,” Hostetler said.

A handful of students who’ve participated in or organized protests testified against the measure.

Nolan Jarvis from Coeur d’Alene said he and his friends walked out of high school to support a local school levy.

“By mandating that districts impose such penalties, the legislature is directly attacking student voices,” Jarvis said.

Cruz Beazer said students at Boise’s South Junior High plan their walkouts during the final 20 minutes of the day during a catch-up period when no instruction is taking place.

“We made sure to be quiet and slowly leave and not disrupt the students who were unable to or did not want to participate in the walkout,” Beazer said.

His mother, Jen Beazer, said his participation in these demonstrations doesn’t detract from his education. Instead, Cruz gets to experience participating in public life and direct involvement in the political process, said Beazer.

She said the bill also contradicts lawmakers’ longstanding embrace of defending parental rights in all facets of society.

“This absolutely stands against my God-given right as a mother,” said Beazer. “My right as his mother is to excuse him or take him away from school at any time for any reason.”

The students’ stories resonated with Rep. Dan Garner (R-Clifton), who opposed the measure.

Garner said it reminded him of when he protested with his classmates against his school district’s dress code at the time, which banned girls from wearing jeans.

“I know I learned more about civics and government and the proper way to address your concerns … in that afternoon than I did the whole year in government class,” he said.

Other lawmakers who voted against the bill worried it would violate U.S. Supreme Court precedent that protects a student’s right to protest.

The measure ended up dying on a tie vote. While this version cannot be revived this year, a similar bill could still be introduced.

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio