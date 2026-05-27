© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Kootenai County GOP sends $64,000 to state party after chairman's ouster

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published May 27, 2026 at 3:47 PM MDT
Idaho primary election 2022
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
Voters head to the polls at North Junior High School in Boise May 17, 2022. All statewide elected offices are up for election, with the closed Republican Party primary deciding the winner of most races.

The Idaho Republican Party is getting a big gift from an outgoing, far-right political leader in the panhandle.

On Saturday, the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee voted to give half of its bank account – about $64,000 – to its counterparts at the state level. It said in a Facebook post the money will be used to defeat a ballot initiative to restore abortion rights in Idaho.

As first reported by the Coeur d’Alene Press, the gift comes after moderates made gains in last week’s precinct elections, including toppling Chairman Brent Regan.

Regan has long led the county’s central committee. These groups play a crucial role in any political party’s grassroots fundraising and candidate recruitment efforts.

He’s also chairman of the Idaho Freedom Foundation board of directors, an influential lobbying group that advocates for far-right policies.

Boise State Political Science Professor Jaclyn Kettler said these kinds of tactics happen in states across the country from time to time.

“Current officeholders or leadership will kind of take actions potentially to reduce the power or possible influence of those that may come after them,” Kettler said.

But she said there are also important reasons for local political groups to send money to their respective state-level organizations.

Kettler said her own research has found state parties to generally be more efficient with spending political dollars and getting their candidates elected.

Those reasons include getting bulk discounts with vendors on advertising and potentially having a better understanding of competitive regions in a given state.

“There are important reasons for why county parties will transfer money to the state party, but again, here I think there’s some questions on is that really just what’s going on,” she said.

Two years ago, another GOP committee in Bonneville County sent all but $100 to the state party after its far-right leaders were ousted.

In addition to cutting its bank account in half, the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee also voted to close some of its social media accounts, which Kettler said could limit the reach of new committee members moving forward.

Control over the KCRCC is up in the air, with a leadership vote set for Thursday night in Coeur d’Alene.

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government Election 2026Kootenai County
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate