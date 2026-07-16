Idaho medical education could get shot in the arm from federal grants

Legislative support seems mixed for dedicating part of Idaho’s rural health transformation grant toward bolstering physician education in the state.

Idaho regularly places last among states in physicians per-capita. State health and education officials want to use $8 million to expand residency programs and potentially undergraduate medical education.

They made their request to the Rural Health Transformation committee, which has oversight over Idaho’s $500 million federal award for the next five years.

Idaho State Board of Education Executive Director Jennifer White said she also hopes to use $12.5 million to expand workforce training in healthcare fields.

That includes bringing professional training to rural Idaho counties.

“We would be able to bring coordinators and simulation professionals so they can take their training essentially on the road and students can learn in-place, supported through hands-on personnel,” White said.

The proposal that raised the eyebrows of one influential lawmaker, though, would use about $3 million to create a residency program incubator and new training sites at rural clinics.

The bulk of that chunk of money would go toward the first year of adding new seats for undergraduate medical school students and bankrolling a new satellite campus in Boise run by the University of Idaho and University of Utah.

Rep. Josh Tanner (R-Eagle), who co-chairs the budget writing Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee, called the proposal “bold.” That’s because it could avoid a lot of scrutiny at the statehouse by getting approval from this committee.

“I do think it can be a good thing if it’s done right, but we are now looking at committing the legislature potentially to a very long term, very costly aspect,” Tanner said.

He spent much of the legislative session slashing funding to state agencies to combat a projected budget deficit, ultimately axing 4% from last year’s spending plan and 5% for the current fiscal year.

State officials haven’t yet released final data for FY 2026, which ended June 30. An analysis from the Legislative Services Office predicts $72.4 million left on the bottom line.

Part of Tanner’s push this past session included rejecting new, long-term spending on new programs and initiatives while tax revenue fluctuated.

But Rep. Dustin Manwaring (R-Pocatello), who also sits on the rural health committee, said spending the money will be worth it in the long run.

“I think we have an opportunity here by making these investments now to keep more dollars in Idaho and keep Idaho at the table as we build out medical school options,” Manwaring said.

The committee didn’t make a decision on any proposal made by White. It’ll meet again next month.

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