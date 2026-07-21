Idaho political groups sue to upend some campaign finance limits

A group of Idaho organizations and individuals are suing to overturn the state’s limits on coordinated campaign expenditures between political parties and candidates.

The federal lawsuit comes from Idaho’s Libertarian Party, a mainstream conservative political action committee and a Republican candidate for the state senate in West Boise, Desi Burbank.

They filed the case on Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that laws limiting coordinated expenditures between political parties and candidates violate the First Amendment.

“A political party’s success or failure depends in large part on whether its candidates get elected,” the lawsuit reads. “It is natural for a party and its candidate to work together and consult with one another during an election.”

Right now, Idaho law limits party contributions to $1,000 for local candidates, $2,000 for legislative seats and $10,000 for statewide campaigns.

These caps apply to the county and legislative district party levels, as well as their respective statewide organizations.

“The limits impair the party’s traditional forms of communication such as advertisements; preclude parties from amplifying the voice of their adherents; impose additional monetary costs and burdens on political parties; and inflict a stifling effect on the ability of the party to do what it exists to do.”

Meanwhile, political action committees, or PACs, have no contribution or expenditure limits, though they’re not allowed to coordinate with candidates.

The Secretary of State’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Plaintiffs are asking a judge to invalidate these limits well ahead of the November general election, or at least temporarily halt their enforcement as the case moves forward.

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