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Fall 2026 Drive Pop-Up

Idaho abortion measure groups stockpile cash ahead of early voting

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published September 16, 2026 at 1:28 PM MDT
Idaho abortion rally
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
A handful of anti-abortion activists attended a rally organized by Planned Parenthood Saturday, May 14, 2022.

The campaign to uphold Idaho’s near-total ban on abortion has surged past its opponents less than two months before the election, according to new campaign finance records.

Too Extreme for Idaho, which opposes Proposition 1, has raked in more than $800,000 since the beginning of August.

Most of that cash came from a second half-million dollar gift from Angela and James Harrison, a Garden City couple involved with several Catholic charities in the Treasure Valley.

Since its first donation in July, Too Extreme for Idaho has raised $2.3 million – mostly from wealthy donors and other anti-abortion groups.

Idahoans United for Women and Families, which qualified Prop 1 for the ballot, wasn’t slouching either during that time. It’s raised more than $765,000 since Aug. 1.

That leaves Idahoans United with $1.9 million cash on hand, while Too Extreme for Idaho has nearly $2.2 million.

The two groups have yet to spend significantly on advertising, though that’s expected to change.

County clerks must begin mailing absentee ballots to voters who requested them by Sept. 18.

Idahoans can also cast their vote early starting Oct. 13, depending on whether their counties participate.

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government AbortionElection 2026
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

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