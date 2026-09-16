Idaho abortion measure groups stockpile cash ahead of early voting

The campaign to uphold Idaho’s near-total ban on abortion has surged past its opponents less than two months before the election, according to new campaign finance records.

Too Extreme for Idaho, which opposes Proposition 1, has raked in more than $800,000 since the beginning of August.

Most of that cash came from a second half-million dollar gift from Angela and James Harrison, a Garden City couple involved with several Catholic charities in the Treasure Valley.

Since its first donation in July, Too Extreme for Idaho has raised $2.3 million – mostly from wealthy donors and other anti-abortion groups.

Idahoans United for Women and Families, which qualified Prop 1 for the ballot, wasn’t slouching either during that time. It’s raised more than $765,000 since Aug. 1.

That leaves Idahoans United with $1.9 million cash on hand, while Too Extreme for Idaho has nearly $2.2 million.

The two groups have yet to spend significantly on advertising, though that’s expected to change.

County clerks must begin mailing absentee ballots to voters who requested them by Sept. 18.

Idahoans can also cast their vote early starting Oct. 13, depending on whether their counties participate.

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio