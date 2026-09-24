Abortion rights initiative backers get $1.8M infusion over past week

The group behind a ballot initiative to restore abortion rights in Idaho just got a heavy injection of cash.

Since last week, Idahoans United for Women and Families more than doubled its bank account thanks to massive contributions from donors both in Idaho and out of state.

The group hauled in more than $1.8 million over the last few days, leaving nearly $3.8 million cash on hand.

The biggest chunk came from a national progressive politics PAC called Government That Works PAC. It chipped in $650,000.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who also unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2020, donated $250,000. Gwendolyn Sontheim, an heiress to the agribusiness giant, Cargill, also gave a quarter of a million dollars.

Another $250,000 came from Jill Grossman, who founded a nonprofit that donates to causes in Ketchum and the San Francisco Bay Area.

And Kristine and Jeff Stoddard from McCall, who work in commercial real estate development, upped their contributions to $252,000.

Ads from Idahoans United and its main opponent, Too Extreme for Idaho, have begun airing on commercial TV stations as counties began mailing absentee ballots last week.

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