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Voters flock to Ada County polls as early voting gets underway

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published October 19, 2026 at 1:30 PM MDT
A man walks in front of a beige building near a sign indicating early voting is underway.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
Early voting is underway in Ada County ahead of the 2026 general election.

Voters across much of Idaho can now cast their ballots in-person ahead of the November 3rd election as early voting gets underway.

That includes Ada County, where more than one quarter of the state’s population lives.

Suzanne Craig, the chief judge at the Ada County Elections early voting precinct, said between 10 and 15 people lined up before the polls opened Monday morning.

Craig is expecting steady turnout over the next few weeks with plenty of significant, statewide races on the ballot.

“It will take people longer to vote, as it should. They can take their time. But that means that everybody has to be patient until we get everybody through the line,” she said.

All statewide constitutional officers, like governor, attorney general and secretary of state, are up for grabs, as are all 105 legislative seats. Both of Idaho’s congressional House districts are contested, as is one of the state’s two Senate seats.

Many who voted Monday morning didn’t want to speak with a reporter until 79-year-old JoAnn Gormley from Meridian handed in her ballot.

“I want change,” Gormley said.

She said her cost of living has skyrocketed in recent years. That’s why she said she’s siding with Democratic Party and independent candidates.

“I used to vote for the person and I gave up on that this year. Because Republicans are just following Mr. Trump, who’s been crazy for eight years now,” Gormley said.

Early voting ends at 5 p.m. local time on Oct. 30 in counties that offer it. Contact your county clerk’s office for more information on open locations and poll times.

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio
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Politics & Government Election 2026
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

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