Idaho candidates, campaigns raise more than $30 million

Political fundraising for the most recent elections were off the charts in Idaho. All candidates and political action committees raised more than $30 million.

Over this past two-year cycle, political groups raked in $15.7 million – with both sides of Proposition 1 accounting for about two-thirds of that.

Combined, Idahoans United for Women and Families and Too Extreme for Idaho spent nearly $10 million on opposite sides of Prop 1, which failed by 12% of the vote.

Candidates for all kinds of state and local offices in 2026 weren’t slouching either.

They raised $14.9 million combined according to campaign finance records, blowing past 2024’s total by more than $3 million.

Candidates also emptied their wallets at a healthy rate this year, spending $11.8 million.

Gov. Brad Little and other statewide office holders still have hundreds of thousands of dollars left in each of their respective pockets, though they won’t have to run for office again for another four years.

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio