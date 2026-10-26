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Nov. 10: What Happened and What Comes Next: post-election review with James Dawson

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published October 26, 2026 at 3:23 PM MDT
Roam Yocham
/
Boise State Public Radio

The 2026 midterm elections will be particularly impactful for the state of Idaho. Undoubtedly, the results will have far-reaching implications for the future of our state and are top-of-mind for many. What were your takeaways?

One week after the election, join legislative reporter James Dawson for clarity and analysis as we review the results. We'll go over what it all means for Idaho, plus a Q&A where you can ask the questions that are on your mind after the dust has settled.

  • Be our guest: you may choose to be part of the conversation, or simply choose to listen.
  • Consider the event a safe place to ask civil and thoughtful questions.

Tuesday, November 10 at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom

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