The superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park is retiring at the end of the year. The decision comes in the wake of a report on the park’s response to a 2025 wildfire that destroyed an iconic lodge.

Grand Canyon Superintendent Ed Keable told park staff that he was stepping down on Dec. 31 in an email obtained by Flagstaff, Arizona news outlet KNAU .

“I have made this decision for very personal reasons,” Keable wrote. “While I will miss serving alongside you in service of this amazing place, this is the right time for me to retire.”

The farewell comes shortly after the publication of the federal investigation report on the Dragon Bravo Fire, which destroyed the North Rim’s historic Grand Canyon Lodge — one of more than 100 structures lost in the incident.

Investigators found that the blaze “exposed systemic weaknesses in [park service] fire leadership governance, decision authority, preparedness, interagency coordination, and compliance,” and, that “many of the challenges observed during the fire were foreseeable, preventable, and reflective of broader institutional issues that extend beyond a single park, region, or agency.”

The report also found that Keable did not have “sufficient prior experience” to manage an incident of Dragon Bravo’s complexity.

In response to a request for comment on the announced retirement and report’s findings, the National Park Service said it does not comment on individual personnel matters.

“We thank Superintendent Keable for his years of public service and remain committed to ensuring continuity of leadership and operations at Grand Canyon National Park,” the agency wrote.

Keable did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.