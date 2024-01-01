BSPR Music: Sat at 6 p.m.

This Peabody Award-winning radio program is dedicated to music from Africa and the African diaspora. Hosted by Georges Collinet from Cameroon, Afropop Worldwide bridges continents and cultures through the power of pop, telling some of the most important stories of our time along the way.

In 1988, Afropop was launched by NPR as a weekly series. It was the first of its kind and, almost 30 years later, the program has expanded its vision to include the music and cultures that encompass the entire African diaspora.

The program is still the standard for both the curious and the connoisseur, and takes listeners to dynamic music capitals such as Dakar, Senegal; Johannesburg, South Africa; Cairo, Egypt; Havana, Cuba; Salvador de Bahia, Brazil; New York and Paris. Listeners meet the leading stars as well as emerging artists. Live concert recordings of world-class artists such as Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Cesaria Evora, Gilberto Gil, Baaba Maal, Kanda Bongo Man and others are featured on the program.

Official website: https://afropop.org/