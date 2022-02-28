City Club of Boise - Former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones
Justice Jim Jones believes that every Idaho voter should feel comfortable voting for the party ticket they prefer in the primary election and has said that "Idaho's closed primary encourages extremism." Primary races are often where the ultimate winner of office is selected in many parts of Idaho.
Jim Jones served as Idaho attorney general for eight years (1983-1991) and as a justice of the Idaho Supreme Court for twelve years (2005-2017).