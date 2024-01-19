© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
City Club of Boise - 2024 Political Pundits Forum

Published January 19, 2024 at 2:24 PM MST
The 2024 session of the Idaho Legislature is underway, and with it lively debate over public education, school choice, funding for Idaho Launch, tax relief, voting rights and controversial cultural issues that have defined policymaking under the Statehouse dome in recent years.
With primary elections on the horizon and open infighting within the Republican supermajority, much of what will play out during the session is setting the stage for 2024 election campaigns.

Pundits:
Clark Corbin, Idaho Capital Sun
Dr. Stephanie Witt, Boise State University
Melissa Davlin, Idaho Public Television

Moderated by Kevin Richert, Idaho Education News

