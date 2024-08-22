City Club of Boise - Destabilization of Healthcare in Idaho
Idaho healthcare providers face critical challenges, such as threats to Medicaid, workforce shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and a challenging policy environment, cyberattacks, nonprofit hospital tax exemption challenges, COVID backlash, violence against healthcare workers, and more.
Panelists:
Brian Whitlock, CEO, Idaho Hospital Association
Brad Turpen, CEO, Valor Health (Emmett)
Susie Keller, CEO, Idaho Medical Association
Dr. Patrice Burgess, Saint Alphonsus
Moderator: Corey Surber, Saint Alphonsus/Trinity Health