Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)
City Club of Boise
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Destabilization of Healthcare in Idaho

Published August 22, 2024 at 4:44 PM MDT
Erik Jones
/
Boise State Public Radio

Idaho healthcare providers face critical challenges, such as threats to Medicaid, workforce shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and a challenging policy environment, cyberattacks, nonprofit hospital tax exemption challenges, COVID backlash, violence against healthcare workers, and more.

Panelists:

Brian Whitlock, CEO, Idaho Hospital Association

Brad Turpen, CEO, Valor Health (Emmett)

Susie Keller, CEO, Idaho Medical Association

Dr. Patrice Burgess, Saint Alphonsus

Moderator: Corey Surber, Saint Alphonsus/Trinity Health

