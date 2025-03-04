© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
City Club of Boise
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Immigration Policy Impacts on Idaho

Published March 4, 2025 at 11:25 AM MST
City Club of Boise Panel on Immigration Policy
Sequoia Solmorales
/
City Club of Boise
City Club of Boise Panel on Immigration Policy

The City Club of Boise welcomed attendees to learn more about the impacts of new immigration policies on Idaho. Panelists talked about the effect of the Trump administration’s promise of mass deportations, executive orders targeting immigrant populations, and the relationship between migrant workers and Idaho’s milk and agriculture industries.

Panelists:                   

  • Alycia Moss, Immigration attorney at Hawley Troxell    
  • Rick Naerebout, CEO, Idaho Dairymen’s Association
  • Brandy Pérez, Immigration attorney at Pérez Law, Founding Director of Familias Unidas

Moderated by:

  • McKay Cunningham, Graduate Professor & Director of the Master of Applied Public Policy program at the College of Idaho
Tags
City Club Of Boise City Club Of BoiseImmigrationIdaho Agriculture

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate