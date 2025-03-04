City Club of Boise - Immigration Policy Impacts on Idaho
The City Club of Boise welcomed attendees to learn more about the impacts of new immigration policies on Idaho. Panelists talked about the effect of the Trump administration’s promise of mass deportations, executive orders targeting immigrant populations, and the relationship between migrant workers and Idaho’s milk and agriculture industries.
Panelists:
- Alycia Moss, Immigration attorney at Hawley Troxell
- Rick Naerebout, CEO, Idaho Dairymen’s Association
- Brandy Pérez, Immigration attorney at Pérez Law, Founding Director of Familias Unidas
Moderated by:
- McKay Cunningham, Graduate Professor & Director of the Master of Applied Public Policy program at the College of Idaho