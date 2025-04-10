© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
City Club of Boise - Medicaid Reform in Idaho

Published April 10, 2025 at 3:53 PM MDT
From L-R: Peg Dougherty, Hillarie Hagen, Randy Johnson, Brian Whitlock, Sen. Melissa Wintrow
From L-R: Peg Dougherty, Hillarie Hagen, Randy Johnson, Brian Whitlock, Sen. Melissa Wintrow

How will the Idaho Legislature's Medicaid reforms affect Idahoans' access to affordable healthcare? A panel of Idaho healthcare experts surveyed the changes in policy and their potential impact.

Panelists:

  • Randy Johnson, the Idaho/Nevada Director of Government Relations for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network
  • Brian Whitlock, President & CEO of the Idaho Hospital Association
  • Hillarie Hagen, Health Policy Associate at Idaho Voices for Children
  • Senator Melissa Wintrow

Moderated by:

Peg Dougherty, City Club Board Member and Deputy General Counsel, St. Luke’s Health System

