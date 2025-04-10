City Club of Boise - Medicaid Reform in Idaho
How will the Idaho Legislature's Medicaid reforms affect Idahoans' access to affordable healthcare? A panel of Idaho healthcare experts surveyed the changes in policy and their potential impact.
Panelists:
- Randy Johnson, the Idaho/Nevada Director of Government Relations for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network
- Brian Whitlock, President & CEO of the Idaho Hospital Association
- Hillarie Hagen, Health Policy Associate at Idaho Voices for Children
- Senator Melissa Wintrow
Moderated by:
Peg Dougherty, City Club Board Member and Deputy General Counsel, St. Luke’s Health System