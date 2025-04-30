City Club of Boise - Reviving Idaho's Tradition of Philanthropy
For generations, nonprofits have been at the heart of preserving Idaho’s way of life, supporting our neighbors, and strengthening the communities we love. But Idaho’s nonprofits are facing increased pressure as the state and funding uncertainty grows. Leaders from the Idaho Community Foundation and United Way of Treasure Valley discussed the history of charities and future of philanthropy in the Gem State with the City Club of Boise.
Panelists:
- Steve Burns, President & CEO, Idaho Community Foundation
- Kevin Bailey, Vice President, Impact & Idaho Nonprofit Center, Idaho Community Foundation
- Savannah Lewis, Senior Manager of Development & Community Engagement, United Way of Treasure Valley
Moderated by:
- Vanessa Fry, Director for the Boise State Policy Institute