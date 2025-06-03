© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
City Club of Boise
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Improving Child Welfare in Idaho

Published June 3, 2025 at 1:45 PM MDT
From L-R: Corey Surber, Monty Prow, David Duro, Christine Tiddens, Beth Norton
Sequoia Solmorales
/
City Club of Boise
From L-R: Corey Surber, Monty Prow, David Duro, Christine Tiddens, Beth Norton

In this forum, experts shared their perspectives on Idaho’s public and private efforts to improve child welfare, including a broad range of issues such as foster care and access to childcare. Panelists discussed impacts of recent legislation and efforts to improve child welfare outcomes going forward.

Panelists:

  • Dave Duro, CEO, Treasure Valley Family YMCA
  • Christine Tiddens, Executive Director, Idaho Voices for Children
  • Monty Prow, Deputy Director, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
  • Beth Norton, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare internal Child Welfare Advisory Board

Moderated by:
Corey Surber, Director of Advocacy, Saint Alphonsus

Tags
City Club Of Boise Idaho Department of Health and WelfareFoster ChildrenFoster ParentsIdaho Voices for ChildrenTreasure Valley Family YMCA

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate