City Club of Boise - Improving Child Welfare in Idaho
In this forum, experts shared their perspectives on Idaho’s public and private efforts to improve child welfare, including a broad range of issues such as foster care and access to childcare. Panelists discussed impacts of recent legislation and efforts to improve child welfare outcomes going forward.
Panelists:
- Dave Duro, CEO, Treasure Valley Family YMCA
- Christine Tiddens, Executive Director, Idaho Voices for Children
- Monty Prow, Deputy Director, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
- Beth Norton, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare internal Child Welfare Advisory Board
Moderated by:
Corey Surber, Director of Advocacy, Saint Alphonsus