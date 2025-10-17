© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
City Club of Boise - Energy Supply and Demand

Published October 17, 2025 at 2:48 PM MDT
From L-R: Moderator Dr. Stephanie Lenhart, Ben Otto, Steve Burgos, Adam J. Richins
Sequoia Solmorales
/
City Club of Boise
From L-R: Moderator Dr. Stephanie Lenhart, Ben Otto, Steve Burgos, Adam J. Richins

Experts joined the City Club to discuss energy supplies, price, availability and the growing demand for electricity.

Some topics covered in the forum include:
How agencies can best balance sources of energy and service requirements for public utilities.
The role that local government and public utilities play in infrastructure investments.
How data centers impact energy grids and fit into the energy puzzle.
What policy decisions are influenced by land use, water supply, wildlife and climate.

Panelists:

Steve Burgos, Public Works Director for the City of Boise

Adam J. Richins, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Idaho Power

Ben Otto, Energy policy expert working with the Northwest Energy Coalition

Moderated by:

Dr. Stephanie Lenhart, Senior Research Associate in the Energy Policy Institute affiliated with the Center for Advanced Energy Research

Tags
City Club Of Boise Idaho PowerCity of BoiseElectricityAlternative EnergySolar PowerHydropower

