City Club of Boise - The State of Water in Idaho

Most of us take for granted that clean water will flow from the tap and that our wastewater will be handled appropriately. Idaho’s water systems are facing challenges and needed investments for wastewater and drinking water infrastructure in Idaho add up to more than $1billion according to a recent study by the University of Idaho's McClure Center for Public Policy Research.

Often-unseen systems and infrastructure reaching the end of its lifespan, new regulatory requirements, and the population growth that has reshaped our state in recent years are straining to often-unseen systems that sustain daily life. The City Club welcomed experts to explore the scale of investment required, and discuss how communities across Idaho can better plan for their water future.

Panelists:

Jerri Henry, Drinking Water Protection and Finance Administrator, Dept. of Environmental Quality

Kristina Gillespie-Jaques, Infrastructure Funding Advisor, Great West Engineering

Shelley Roberts, CEO, Idaho Rural Water Association

Moderated by:

Kelley Packer, Executive Director, Association of Idaho Cities