City Club of Boise - Bea Black recognized with the 2025 Stimpson Award for Civic Engagement

Published December 1, 2025 at 4:56 PM MST

Bea Black was honored with the 2025 Stimpson Award for Civic Engagement from the City Club of Boise on November 13th, 2026 at the Stueckle Sky Center in Boise.

Black is the CEO at the Women's and Children's Alliance (WCA) where she worked for the past 17 years with plans to retire in the summer of 2026. Under her leadership, the WCA grew capacity with the building of Laura’s Home shelter and an endowment fund of more than $3.5 million. Together with her team, she has helped to raise awareness of domestic abuse and sexual assault in Idaho.

“Bea embodies the spirit of the Stimpson Award through her tireless commitment to creating a more just, safe and compassionate community,” said Dr. Vanessa Fry, City Club Board President. “Her leadership at the WCA has not only expanded access to critical services across Idaho, but also inspired a broader civic dialogue about healing, dignity and resilience.”

The Stimpson Award is named for Dottie and Ed Stimpson, the visionary leaders who launched City Club of Boise in 1995 with the belief that things happen when people start talking and listening. The award recognizes those who exemplify a commitment to work together to address complex issues and serve the community.

