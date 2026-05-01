City Club of Boise - The 9th Annual Marilyn Shuler Human Rights Forum

The 9th Annual Marilyn Shuler Human Rights Forum welcomed teens to discuss where they fit in this world through civic dialogue, thoughtful conversation, and community engagement.

You will hear the 2026 Marilyn Shuler Human Rights Award winner Ivar Iverson. In addition, moderator Julian Brown (Riverstone International School) guides the discussion with panelists Ashlyn Woodhouse, Sofi Pattee, and Alister told their unique stories. They also answered questions about connection, relationships and how adults can do a better job understand kids today.

Another guest, Zoe Robinson spoke about her idea on bringing comfort to others through animal connection. She even brought her miniature horse, Moose, to demonstrate the connection to attendees.