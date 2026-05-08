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City Club of Boise
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Artificial Intelligence in Idaho

Published May 8, 2026 at 9:31 AM MDT
Sequoia Solmorales
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City Club of Boise
From L-R: Moderator Rich Raimondi, Jennie Telleria, Will Goodman, Jason Crawforth

Artificial intelligence is everywhere: inside our schools, our businesses, and our daily decisions. But who is shaping how it gets used in Idaho and beyond - and are we asking the right questions?

City Club welcomed local leaders from education, technology, and industry for an informative conversation about AI: where we are, what you need to know, and what is on the horizon.

Panelists:
Jason Crawforth, CEO & Founder, SWEAR

  • Will Goodman, Chief Technology Officer, Boise School District
  • Jennie Telleria, Owner & CEO, Against

Moderated by:
Rich Raimondi, Co-Founder of the Idaho Technology Council

Tags
City Club Of Boise Boise School DistrictArtificial IntelligenceIdaho Technology CouncilAI

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