City Club of Boise - Artificial Intelligence in Idaho

Artificial intelligence is everywhere: inside our schools, our businesses, and our daily decisions. But who is shaping how it gets used in Idaho and beyond - and are we asking the right questions?

City Club welcomed local leaders from education, technology, and industry for an informative conversation about AI: where we are, what you need to know, and what is on the horizon.

Panelists:

Jason Crawforth, CEO & Founder, SWEAR



Will Goodman, Chief Technology Officer, Boise School District

Jennie Telleria, Owner & CEO, Against



Moderated by:

Rich Raimondi, Co-Founder of the Idaho Technology Council