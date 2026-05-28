City Club of Boise - Housing Affordability and Supply
The most recent Treasure Valley Community Health Needs Assessment identified housing affordability and homelessness as the region’s most pressing challenge. Rising housing costs are not only driving housing instability for residents, but are also emerging as a major constraint for employers, who increasingly struggle to recruit and retain workforce in the Boise area due to limited access to affordable housing. Experts discussed policies, successes, and next steps as Idaho continues to grapple with adequate housing supplies.
Panelists:
- Ali Rabe – Founding Executive Director, Gem State Housing Alliance
- Gerald Hunter – President, Idaho Housing and Finance Association
- Kelley Packer – Executive Director, Association of Idaho Cities
Moderated by:
Corey Surber -
Regional Vice President, Advocacy & Community Health
Saint Alphonsus | Trinity Health