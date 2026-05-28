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City Club of Boise
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Housing Affordability and Supply

Published May 28, 2026 at 12:56 PM MDT
From L-R: Kelley Packer, Ali Rabe, Gerald Hunter
City Club of Boise
From L-R: Kelley Packer, Ali Rabe, Gerald Hunter

The most recent Treasure Valley Community Health Needs Assessment identified housing affordability and homelessness as the region’s most pressing challenge. Rising housing costs are not only driving housing instability for residents, but are also emerging as a major constraint for employers, who increasingly struggle to recruit and retain workforce in the Boise area due to limited access to affordable housing. Experts discussed policies, successes, and next steps as Idaho continues to grapple with adequate housing supplies.

Panelists:

  • Ali Rabe – Founding Executive Director, Gem State Housing Alliance
  • Gerald Hunter – President, Idaho Housing and Finance Association
  • Kelley Packer –  Executive Director, Association of Idaho Cities

Moderated by:

Corey Surber -
Regional Vice President, Advocacy & Community Health
Saint Alphonsus | Trinity Health

Tags
City Club Of Boise HousingIdaho Housing and Finance AssociationAffordable HousingHousing Market

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