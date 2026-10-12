City Club of Boise - Greenbelt and Foothills Access, Safety, and Stewardship

The Foothills and Greenbelt are among the Treasure Valley’s most treasured public assets - places where people recreate, commute, and gather as a community. But as the region grows and the ways we use these shared spaces evolve, so do the pressures on them. Increased visitation, the growing presence of e-bikes and scooters, competing uses, and recent safety concerns are raising important questions about what comes next.

How can we preserve the character and environmental value of the Foothills and Greenbelt while ensuring they remain safe, accessible, and welcoming for everyone?

Panelists:

Sara Arkle, Director, Boise Parks & Recreation

Chief Chris Dennison, Boise Police Department

Lisa Duplessie, Foothills and Open Space Superintendent Boise Parks and Recreation

Moderated by:

Corey Surber, Regional VP of Advocacy & Community Health at Trinity Health