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City Club of Boise
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Greenbelt and Foothills Access, Safety, and Stewardship

Published October 12, 2026 at 2:16 PM MDT
Sequoia Solmorales
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City Club of Boise
From L-R: Moderator Corey Surber, Sara Arkle, Lisa Duplessie, Chris Dennison

The Foothills and Greenbelt are among the Treasure Valley’s most treasured public assets - places where people recreate, commute, and gather as a community. But as the region grows and the ways we use these shared spaces evolve, so do the pressures on them. Increased visitation, the growing presence of e-bikes and scooters, competing uses, and recent safety concerns are raising important questions about what comes next.

How can we preserve the character and environmental value of the Foothills and Greenbelt while ensuring they remain safe, accessible, and welcoming for everyone?

Panelists:

Sara Arkle, Director, Boise Parks & Recreation
Chief Chris Dennison, Boise Police Department
Lisa Duplessie, Foothills and Open Space Superintendent Boise Parks and Recreation

Moderated by:

Corey Surber, Regional VP of Advocacy & Community Health at Trinity Health

Tags
City Club Of Boise Boise FoothillsBoise Police DepartmentBoise Parks and RecreationGreenbeltCity Club Of Boise

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