City Club of Boise is excited to announce Jodi Peterson as the recipient of the 2026 Stimpson Award for Civic Engagement. Jodi is the Executive Director of Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter Home, where she is a nationally recognized advocate for people experiencing homelessness. Jodi helped lead the transformation of Interfaith Sanctuary from a traditional overnight shelter into a comprehensive Shelter Home providing housing, healthcare, recovery support, workforce training, and family services.

“Jodi Peterson-Stigers exemplifies the civic engagement the Stimpson Award celebrates: bringing people together to address a shared challenge with compassion, persistence and a commitment to human dignity,” said City Club Board President Dr. Vanessa Fry.

"Her leadership reminds us that people experiencing homelessness are our neighbors and that their experiences must help shape the solutions we pursue. We are honored to recognize her work to build a community where everyone has a path toward safety, stability and belonging.”

"The Stimpson Award is named for Dottie and Ed Stimpson, the visionary leaders who launched City Club of Boise in 1995 with the belief that things happen when people start talking and listening. The award recognizes those who exemplify a commitment to work together to address complex issues and serve the community.

There was also a special performance from Curtis Stigers.

